Eddie Redmayne urges fans to refrain from leaking 'Fantastic Beasts 2' spoilers

(Eds: Adding one word in headline) London, Nov 4 (PTI) Eddie Redmayne pleaded with fans of "Fantastic Beasts" not to give away the spoilers after they watch the upcoming sequel from the Harry Potter universe.The actor, who reprises his role as magizoologist Newt Scamander in the follow-up "The Crimes of Grindelwald", asked Pottermaniacs to #ProtectTheSecrets."Guys, I'm holding a badge which is a hashtag to protect those damn secrets written on it."And please, I'm imploring you, if you go and see 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', there are a few Easter Eggs and spoilers that are so intense, so please, please, please don't ruin it for others. So #ProtectTheSecrets and see you soon," Redmayne can be heard saying in the video shared on the movie's official Twitter account on Saturday."Fantastic Beasts 2" also stars Jude Law as young Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald along with Zoe Kravitz and Claudia Kim.Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler and Ezra Miller also reprise their roles.The film will bow into UK and US theatres on November 16.