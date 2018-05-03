Edelweiss Financial Services Q4 net jumps 46% to Rs 248 cr

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Edelweiss Financial Services today reported 46 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 248.22 crore for the March quarter, driven by higher income from fee and insurance premium as well as fund-based activities.

Net profit in corresponding January-March quarter of 2016-17 was at Rs 170.03 crore.

Total income rose to Rs 2,621.27 crore as against Rs 1,937.58 crore in the same period of the preceding year, Edelweiss said in a regulatory filing.

In entire 2017-18, the net profit increased to Rs 890.13 crore as against Rs 609.31 crore in 2016-17.

Total income during the year rose to Rs 8,618.62 crore from Rs 6,618.83 crore earlier.

Meanwhile, the companys board today recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.30 per equity share, subject to approval of shareholders, Edelweiss said.

Total assets as on March 31, 2018 stood at Rs 63,513.54 crore as compared to Rs 44,823.39 crore by the end of 2016-17.

Stock of Edelweiss traded 0.12 per cent down at Rs 282.60 on BSE. PTI KPM KPM ANU ANU