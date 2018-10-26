Edelweiss Financial shares climb 5% on good Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services Friday rose 5 per cent after the company reported 53 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30. The company's scrip jumped 4.99 per cent to end at Rs 140 -- its highest trading permissible limit for the day -- on BSE. At NSE, shares of the company surged 4.96 per cent to close at Rs 140.55. On the equity volume side, 4.99 lakh shares of the company changed hands on BSE and over 56 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.Edelweiss Friday reported 53 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 276.38 crore for the September quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 180.88 crore in the similar July-September period of 2017-18. Total income during the period grew to Rs 2,672.59 crore as against Rs 2,030.23 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, Edelweiss said in a regulatory filing. PTI SUM ANUANU