Edelweiss Tokio Life’s Zindagi Plus, a Term Insurance Plan to Provide Extra Financial Protection to Families

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 12, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Future financial uncertainties are greater in a single-income household than a double-income one. In a scenario where only one partner is the breadwinner, and the other is a homemaker, life insurance plays a very crucial role. A traditional term insurance plan allows the policyholder to provide financial security for his nominee, typically a spouse, in the event of his or her death. But, is this financial security adequate in the long run? (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/730323/ETLI_Logo.jpg )In the absence of the primary breadwinner, the surviving spouse takes up the responsibility of providing for the family. It is, therefore, important to ensure that both partners are covered. In order to cater to the requirement of a life insurance which provides a complete and comprehensive financial protection Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance's term offering Zindagi Plus takes care of this need through its optional better-half benefit.Under the Better-Half Benefit option, if the policyholder passes away, the sum assured is paid out instantly to the nominee and all future premiums are exempted. Apart from this, a life insurance policy will start in the name of the surviving spouse worth 50% of the original sum assured. This will ensure that the children and other dependents are well taken care of and they do not have to suffer financially if something happens to the surviving parent.Edelweiss Tokio Life understands the importance of homemakers and the immense financial strain that falls on them in case they lose their spouse. This is why it is essential for homemakers to also be covered under a term insurance plan for their children and other dependent family members.By choosing Edelweiss Tokio Life - Zindagi Plus one can go a step further to ensure #ThodaAurKhayaal for the family.About Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Co. Ltd: Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Co. Ltd. is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services; India's leading diversified financial companies, and Tokio Marine Holdings, a global insurance giant.To know more about Edelweiss Tokio Life - Zindagi Plus and other products, visit http://www.edelweisstokio.in or give a missed call on 1800-212-1212.Source: Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company Limited PWRPWR