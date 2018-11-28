scorecardresearch
Edible, non-edible oils end flat in thin trade

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) There was not much activity at the wholesale oils and oilseeds market Wednesday in the national capital as prices by and large moved in a narrow range in limited deals and pegged at last levels. Traders said adequate stocks position against scattered demand kept edible and non-edible oil prices flat. Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal): Oilseeds: Mustard seed Rs 3,000-3,050 and Groundnut seed Rs 2,200-2,950, Vanaspati Ghee (15-litre tin) Rs 1,160-1,360. Edible oils: Groundnut mill delivery (Gujarat) Rs 8,900, Groundnut Solvent Refined (per tin) Rs 1,720-1,820, Mustard expeller (Dadri) Rs 8,500, Mustard Pakki Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,330-1,375, Mustard Kachi Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,380-1,480, Sesame mill delivery Rs 11,000, Soybean Refined mill delivery (Indore) Rs 8000, Soybean Degum (Kandla) Rs 7,600, Crude Palm Oil (Ex-Kandla) Rs 5,900, Cottonseed mill delivery (Haryana) Rs 8,000, Palmolein (RBD) Rs 7,100, Palmolein (Kandla) Rs 7,100 and Coconut (per tin) Rs 3,100-3,200. Non-edible oils: Linseed Rs 9,300, Castor Rs 7,500-7,600. PTI ADIADI

