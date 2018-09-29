Edible, non-edible oils prices end steady in thin trade

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Prices of edible and non-edible oils ended steady on Saturday at the wholesale oils and oilseeds market in the national capital Saturday on scattered buying by millers and retailers. Traders said adequate stocks position against sporadic demand mainly kept edible and non-edible oils unaltered. Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal): Oilseeds: Mustard seed Rs 2,950-3,050 and Groundnut seed Rs 2,150-2,900, Vanaspati Ghee (15-litre tin) Rs 1,160-1,360. Edible oils: Groundnut mill delivery (Gujarat) Rs 8,700, Groundnut Solvent Refined (per tin) Rs 1,700-1,800, Mustard expeller (Dadri) Rs 8,450, Mustard Pakki Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,325-1,370, Mustard Kachi Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,375-1,475, Sesame mill delivery Rs 10,700, Soybean Refined mill delivery (Indore) Rs 7,800, Soybean Degum (Kandla) Rs 7,400, Crude Palm Oil (Ex-Kandla) Rs 5,700, Cottonseed mill delivery (Haryana) Rs 7,800, Palmolein (RBD) Rs 6,800, Palmolein (Kandla) Rs 6,850 and Coconut (per tin) Rs 3,100-3,150. Non-edible oils: Linseed Rs 9,200, Castor Rs 7,400-7,500, Neem Rs 5,350-5,450. PTI SUN KPS KPS SHWSHW