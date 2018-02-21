Edible oils slip on sluggish demand

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Groundnut oil and refined palmolein slipped at the Vashi oils and oilseeds wholesale market here today following sluggish demand from stockists and retailers.

Elsewhere, linseeds oil also eased owing to subdued demand from paint and allied industries.

While, castorseeds bold and castoroil commercial recovered smartly following fresh demand from soaps and shippers industries.

In the edible section, Groundnut oil slid by Rs 10 per 10kg to Rs 850 from Tuesdays closing level of Rs 860 and refined palmolein softened by a Re per 10kg to Rs 640.

Moving to non-edible segment, castorseeds bold regained by Rs 25 per 100kg to Rs 4,275 as compared Rs 4,250 and castoroil commercial moved up by Rs 5 per 10kg to Rs 885 from Rs 880 yesterday.

However, linseeds oil edged down by Rs 5 per 10kg to Rs 820 as against Rs 825. PTI ANS -