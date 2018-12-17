Editors Guild concerned over Meghalaya HC censuring newspaper editor

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Editors Guild of India Sunday expressed "grave concern" over the Meghalaya High Court censuring the editor of a leading daily in the state, saying the judiciary should stand by the media in helping it discharge its functions in an independent manner.Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukhim was censured by the high court on Thursday for publishing an article about a court order seeking perks and facilities for retired judges and their families.Mukhim and publisher Shoba Chaudhuri, who appeared in person before Justice S R Sen, were asked to turn up before Chief Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir this week, even after they apologised for the article.The Editors Guild of India, in a statement Sunday, expressed "grave concern" over the issue."It is unfortunate that an editor has been summoned by the Meghalaya High Court for what appears to be a factual news report," the Guild said. The Guild believes that the judiciary is one of the pillars of India's democracy and should stand by the media in helping it discharge its functions in an independent and unbiased manner, the statement said."Such contempt notices are regrettable and will be seen as judicial intimidation of the media. Judges, who have broad shoulders and are tolerant of criticism, are the need of the hour," it said.The Guild urged the Meghalaya High Court to take necessary steps that uphold the spirit of unbiased and independent functioning of both the judiciary and media. PTI ASK SRY