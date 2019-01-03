Editors guild expresses concern over Bengali daily editor's arrest by CBI; seeks fair probe

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Editors Guild of India on Thursday expressed concern over the arrest of a leading Bengali daily's editor by the CBI last month and asserted that the views held by him in discharging his editorial responsibilities should not be a factor in the probe.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 20 arrested Suman Chattopadhyay, editor of Ei Samay, in connection with West Bengal's ICore chit fund scam. He was summoned to the premier investigating agency's office in Kolkata after several rounds of questioning and was placed under arrest by officials.The Editors Guild of India, in a statement, expressed concern over Chattopadhyay's arrest by the CBI on "reported charges of financial misdemeanour". The guild said it believes that nobody has immunity from the law and it must take its own course, but warned that the views held by Chattopadhyay in discharging his editorial responsibilities should not be held against him or become a factor in the investigation."The guild wants the government to make sure that its investigative agencies are totally fair and professional in pursuing this investigation and prosecution," the statement said. It also urged law enforcement authorities to provide Chattopadhyay all the options and facilities that are available to citizens for seeking due legal recourse. PTI ASK ASK ANBANB