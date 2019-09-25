Editors Guild slams Andhra govt for 'unwritten ban' on two Telugu channels

(Eds: Correcting name of state to Andhra Pradesh) New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday said an "unwritten ban" has been imposed by the YSR Congress-led government in Andhra Pradesh on two Telugu news channels and asked the state dispensation not to create a situation where the constitutionally mandated freedoms of media representatives are compromised.The Editors Guild of India, in a statement, said it is distressed to note that the "unwritten ban" has been imposed by the Andhra Pradesh government on TV5 and ABN."Such restrictions strike at the root of press freedom. The Guild urges the Andhra Pradesh government to clarify if it indeed has in any way been responsible for the stoppage in telecasting of these two television channels. If so, it should immediately rescind any such order," the Guild said.The Guild urged the state government not to create a situation where the constitutionally and legally mandated freedoms of media representatives are compromised. PTI ASK KJKJ