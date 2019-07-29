EDMC, CII join hands to expand 'waste to manure' programme

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will scale up its 'waste to manure' programme, to make the area free of waste, officials said on Monday.An MoU in this regard was signed between the EDMC and the CII on Monday, they said. "The EDMC in collaboration with the CII will be up scaling the 'Waste to Manure' Program which was started last year in Trilokpuri," the EDMC said in a statement.The EDMC and CII will extend the programme to Anand Vihar covering another 5,000 households.The corporation's Additional Commissioner Brijesh Singh said the civic body is committed to making East Delhi clean and green.The CII in association with the EDMC under its 'City Connect Forum' is undertaking the 'Waste to Manure' programme for making east Delhi a zero-waste area, the statement said. PTI KND NSDNSD