EDMC suspends teacher after alleged 'head massage' incident

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) East Delhi Municipal Corporation has suspended a teacher over reports that the instructor allegedly received a "head massage from a student", officials said Tuesday. The EDMC, in a statement said, it has taken cognisance of media reports regarding the alleged incident and "suspended the assistant teacher of EDMC Primary School, Sadatpur (second shift), with immediate effect". Such incidents are "not acceptable and cannot be tolerated", EDMC's Additional Commissioner, Alka Sharma was quote as saying in the statement. "If anyone is found involved in such activity, he would be dealt with strictly," she said, adding, the EDMC is committed to providing quality education in its schools. PTI KND RCJ