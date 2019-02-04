Edtech Industry Is Bustling With Opportunities; Extramarks Is Offering Some of the Best Ones

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India Business Wire India The education sector has been evolving with the emergence and growth of technology. From distance education to online tuition and guides, the edtech industry in India has rich offerings for one and all. The long-existing barriers in the education sector have been blurring out, thanks to easy access to knowledge and information that has been brought about by the internet and edtech applications & programs. The industry is at an inflection point, with investors funding in and companies growing at an impressive pace. And Extramarks has been on the leading front of this growth. In 2018, the PE/VC investments in education and edtech had grown to $759 million in merely 33 deals. All this funding has helped companies to cater to a wider audience and to more curriculum, both in India and internationally. Industry leaders like Extramarks have already embarked on this journey. In addition to catering the learning application needs of more than 8000 private schools with their diverse curriculum presence, Home-study options and applications category; they are now focused on reaching the remotest learners in the country. Indians are becoming more technologically savvy with every passing day and this has been helping platforms like Extramarks to expand their presence. With a user base of more than 6 million, the company is propelling forward. To add to their growth, the company has been redefining the offerings for edtech companies. In addition to providing educational videos and explainer stories, Extramarks has been providing solutions, based on a researched pedagogy, integrating diverse technology-driven tools which help a child in learning, understanding the concept, retention, application and later, testing. The brand has been looking to delve further into other new areas of Edtech and is expanding their team rapidly. Talking about this need for expansion, Extramarks CMD and founder, Mr. Atul Kulshrestha said, The world is undergoing a massive socio-digital change, because of which, divides between learners are fast dissolving. Technology is bringing learners on the same platforms through which each of them can get access to uniform and quality learning material. Extramarks aspires to reach learners in all parts of the word with the best and most advanced learning solutions for which we're expanding our presence and team rapidly. Extramarks is looking at hiring 1500 people in the areas of sales, training, web development, management, etc within a span of 3 months. This mass-hiring, which is complemented by the companys diversified growth, is being done with the help of walk-in drives, campus interviews and of course, online applications. Having already established full-fledged operations in South Africa, Indonesia, Ghana, and the Middle East, Extramarks is looking at conquering many new geographies. Within India itself, the demand for our home study packages and apps has grown massively and hence we are looking at rapidly expanding our employee base to address the steady growth in demand. In the next three months, Extramarks is looking at hiring no less than 1500 people, Mr. Kulshrestha added. In addition to their growth in India, Extramarks offering in the international curriculum mapped learning solutions (IGCSE), has also helped in shaping the companys success story. New and revamped launches like the IIT JEE App as well as their Smart Coaching Centres have also been helping aspirants to prepare and train for the competitive exams in a much more efficient way. Apart from all these factors, the companys drive to making education and learning accessible to everyone is what sets it apart from the industry. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Extramarkss diversified growth will be complemented by this mass hiring PWRPWR