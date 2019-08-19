Edu institutions, Airtel Mobile services to start functioning in J-K's kishtwar from Tuesday

Jammu, Aug 19 (PTI) Authorities in Kishtwar have ordered that all educational institutions in the district be reopened and Airtel mobile services restored from Tuesday, days after the imposition of curfew in the wake of abrogation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. Some of the private schools resumed their normal work in the district on Monday following lifting of restrictions and restoration of normalcy. Kishtwar District Magistrate Angrez Singh Rana issued two separate orders that all the educational institutions will remain functional with effect from Tuesday besides Airtel authorities were directed to resume mobile services in the district. Curfew was imposed in the sensitive town and adjoining villages on August 5, the day centre announced the abrogation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The day curfew, which was relaxed from time-to-time, was lifted on August 16 but Rana said prohibitory orders along with night curfew will remain in force in the district till further orders. "The situation has been reviewed in the town and surrounding areas and it was found normal and under control, therefore the concerned authorities of Airtel mobile services has been directed to restore their services in the district with effect from August 20," Rana said. Meanwhile, advisers to the Governor K K Sharma and K Skandan Monday visited Kishtwar and reviewed stock supply of essential commodities besides development scenario of the district at a high-level meeting. Rana, SSP Kishtwar, Harmeet Singh Mehta, and other senior district officers attended the meeting, the officials said. The advisors sought the detailed information related to the availability of the essential commodities and services, especially the availability of food items, ration, medicines, power and water supply, the officials said, adding they expressed satisfaction over the availability of sufficient stock supplies in the district. PTI TAS AB CK