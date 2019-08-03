Edu trust head, 4 others booked for cheating Delhi company of Rs 8.6 cr

Ghaziabad, Aug 3 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against the head of an educational trust, his son and three others for allegedly cheating a Delhi-based company of Rs 8.6 crore, police said on Saturday. D P Mahalingam, head of the Maharaji Educational Trust, which runs Santosh Medical College here, his son Santosh Mahalingam and three others have been booked for breach of trust and cheating, the police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said a complaint was lodged by Tarun Kumar Magotia, the owner of Rungta Irrigation Limited company in Delhi's Rajendra Place. Magotia in his complaint alleged that D P Mahalingam and his son along with their three associates had cheated his company of Rs 8.6 crore, police said. When Magotia asked him to return the money, the trust head and others showed him fake drafts but did not pay the due amount, they said. According to the complaint, the accused abused Magotia and threatened to kill him after he made repeated requests for the money, they added. An FIR was registered in this connection under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the SSP said, adding that the matter is being probed. PTI CORR CK