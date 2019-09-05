Educate students on Article 370, why Mookerjee opposed it, Adityanath urges teachers

Lucknow, Sep 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said teachers must inform students about Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and explain why it was opposed by BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.The CM also said that educational institutes should come forward to hold debates on the triple talaq issue and teachers need to inform students about women empowerment."The educational institutes also have the responsibility of doing social service and not merely distributing certificates. They should inform students about Article 370 and why it was opposed by Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Debates on triple talaq need to be held in educational institutes," he said, addressing teachers during a felicitation function on Teachers' Day.Stressing that there has been a tremendous improvement in the education system in the state in the past two years, Adityanath said, "A movement was launched to ensure admission of all students in schools and the result is a huge improvement in the education system. Rapid changes have been witnessed in the education system and our government is felicitating those who are doing better in this field at all levels," he said.The biggest challenge was to stop copying during examinations and the government got success in curbing this wrong practice, he said."Sessions have been regularised in higher education which is a positive change," he said.With the introduction of NCERT syllabus in secondary and basic education, every student in the state is taught to clear the examination, he said, adding the efforts made by the government to reform the education system are bringing good results today."As many as 21,000 non-aided colleges have been started in the state. Efforts are being made to guarantee social security to students and teachers at these colleges besides ensuring quality education," the chief minister said.The state government is taking steps to start universities at places where private universities could not be constructed. "Our government also took forward the process of setting up two new state universities in Saharanpur and Azamgarh," he said."Education is not merely a source of obtaining degrees and doing certificate courses. In fact, it lays the foundation of overall development of personality and it is also an important link in the effort to make the future progressive and bright," he said.Addressing the teachers, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel shared her experience as a teacher, education minister, chief minister and governor.She also cited examples of teachers who are doing exemplary work.She said Teachers' Day is an opportunity to appreciate the teachers and urged them to take a pledge to make their schools better. PTI SAB ABHABH