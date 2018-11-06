Education fair for students aspiring to study in Ireland

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) As many as 20 leading Irish universities will participate in an education fair being organised in New Delhi on November 17, a senior education official of Ireland said on Tuesday.The fair, which will be held in another four Indian cities -- Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, is being organised by Education in Ireland, an Irish national brand under the Minister for Education and Skills.Organisers said the fair would serve as a platform for aspiring Indian students to get their queries regarding admission to Irish universities answered. "This education fair aims to provide a transparent opportunity to the students to grow personally and professionally. We aspire to help students and institutions to achieve their goals as efficiently and effectively as possible," Barry O'Driscoll, Senior Education Adviser, Education in Ireland said. PTI IND