Education fair organised for Indian students aspiring to study in Ireland

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Nearly 300 students participated in an education fair here on Saturday to help the aspiring Indians realise their dream of pursuing higher studies in Ireland.Ireland has become the most preferred destination for Indian students going for higher education.At present, around 3,000 Indians study at Irish universities and colleges, and that number is rising fast due to practical courses and work opportunities after graduation."This education fair aims to provide a transparent and delightful opportunity for the students to grow personally and professionally. We aspire to help students and institutions to achieve their goals as efficiently and effectively as possible," said Barry O'Driscoll, Senior Education Adviser in Ireland."Also, this fair's goal was to create opportunities for Indian counterparts to form business partnerships with local institutions with a common goal to bring the highest standards in education system," he said. Twenty Irish universities participated in 'Education Ireland Fair'. The fair, attended by approximately 300 students in Delhi, will span five cities wherein professors of prominent universities and educational institutes of Ireland will meet students.It will conclude in Chennai on November 25. Apart from Delhi and Chennai, the fair will be organised in Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru. PTI SKL MRJ SNESNE