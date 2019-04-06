Educational institutions in UP's Muzaffarnagar to be shut from April 9 to 11

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 6 (PTI) All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district will remain closed from April 9 to 11, officials said Saturday.Due to poll related arrangements that are needed to be made, the educational institutions have been ordered to be shut, District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey told reporters.Muzaffarnagar will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11. PTI CORR SOMSOM