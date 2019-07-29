Edureka Launches #EdurekaSuper31 Tech Scholarships

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - Aims to take the skill gap in the industry head-on- 31 winners to benefit from the scholarship- Live courses and Edureka Cash to be won BANGALORE, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edureka, a global e-learning company that specializes in trending technologies, has announced an elite scholarship program called '#EdurekaSuper31' to benefit skill-hungry techies looking for an early break into digital technologies redefining the IT industry. The scholarship which has already garnered more than 250 entries since going live will accept applications till 3rd August, 2019. "Edureka has played a huge role in foreseeing industry skill trends and preparing a talent pool ready to take on emerging technology roles. In a way, we have defined skilling in the Indian IT industry and we are now looking to help cover the gaps. At a time when the lifetime value of technical skills has reached its lowest point ever, the #EdurekaSuper31 scholarship aims to provide financial as well as mentoring assistance to bright engineers who are looking to break into digital technologies," said Vineet Chaturvedi, co-founder, Edureka. The qualities that Edureka is looking forward to in the winners is passion for technology, ambition and excellence. To apply, interested candidates will have to fill this entry form http://bit.ly/2YxlJWl and meet the eligibility criteria. The scholarship will reward winners with Edureka's flagship live, online courses and Edureka Cash. They will also benefit from Edureka's unique features such as 24X7 technical support, lifetime access to support and course material and instructor-led sessions supplemented by resume mentoring and mock interviews. This scholarship has been launched at a time when the arrival and early proof of emerging technologies has forced technology professionals to up-skill with them on a war footing. Mid level managers and senior professionals are the most vulnerable of the the IT talent pool that has to skill up without delay to avoid being left behind. Early stage professionals and fresh engineering graduates are also at risk owing to the widening gap between what is taught in engineering colleges and the skills required by the industry. #EdurekaSuper31 tech scholarships have been launched to help these professionals fast-track their up-skilling and take advantage of the increasing career opportunities in trending technologies. Scholarship Details:Application cut-off: 3rd August, 2019Eligibility: A potential candidate must have a BCA/ MCA/ B.Tech degree or programming experience The applicant must demonstrate excellence in IT and passion for technology and make a valid entry Reward: Winners will receive live, online Edureka courses of their choice or Edureka Cash. About Edureka: Edureka is a global e-learning platform for live, instructor-led training in trending technologies. They offer short term courses supported by online resources, along with 24x7 lifetime support. Edureka has an unwavering commitment to help working professionals keep up with changing technologies. With an existing learner community in more than 100 countries, Edureka's vision is to make learning easy, interesting, affordable and accessible to millions of learners across the globe. For more information, visit: www.edureka.co PWRPWR