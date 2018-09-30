scorecardresearch
EESL signs MoU with Municipality of Tashkent to promote energy efficiency

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) said Sunday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Municipality of Tashkent City to implement energy-saving projects. The agreement was signed on Thursday at the India-Uzbekistan Business Forum in New Delhi, EESL said in a statement. Under the agreement, EESL will help establish and implement energy efficiency projects in Uzbekistan, starting with the City of Tashkent, it added. EESL is a joint venture of PSUs under the power ministry. EESL and Municipality of Tashkent City will collaborate to explore opportunities in areas of street lights, e-vehicles, smart meters, energy efficient buildings, and other developing technologies. PTI BKS BKS MRMR

