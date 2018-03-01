EESL to install energy-efficient LEDs across all airports in India

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) State-owned Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) has inked MoU with Airports Authority of India (AAI) to invest Rs 24.41 crore on installation of LED lights across all of its airports, buildings and facilities.

The EESL, a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here today with the AAI for installing energy-efficient LED lights at airports, buildings and facilities owned by it across India, a power ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the EESL will make the entire upfront investment of Rs 24.41 crore on the project.

The MoU is signed under the Buildings Energy Efficiency Programme (BEEP). The entire procurement of lighting equipment, installation and maintenance will be undertaken by the EESL without any cost burden on AAI. The project will be completed within 4 months from the date of signing a definitive Energy Performance Agreement (EPA).

Under the MoU, the EESL will execute the energy efficiency programme on Energy Service Companies (ESCO) model where the entire upfront investment is borne by the EESL and recovery of investments is made through monetised shared savings. The contract period is five years and EESL takes complete responsibility of replacement / repair for the duration.

The EESL has partnered with several leading institutions like the Indian Railways, Central Public Works Department, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation etc, to replace inefficient lighting and cooling appliances with efficient equipment. It has already retrofitted energy-efficient appliances in prominent government buildings such as NITI Aayog, Nirman Bhawan, Sardar Patel Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, J&K Assembly, Jammu Secretariat, Vidyut Bhawan, and Rajiv Chowk metro station.

At present, the cost savings through 508 completed building projects across India are estimated to be over Rs 41 crore with reduction of 38,392 tonnes of CO2 emissions, which is bound to increase with each completed project. Currently, the programme is being implemented at 2,862 buildings across India and will be completed by March 31, 2018.

As part of the Buildings Energy Efficiency Programme launched in May 2017, the EESL intends to bring in investment of around Rs 1,000 crore covering more than 10,000 large government / private buildings by 2020 enabling annual monetary savings of Rs 800 crore, energy savings of 100 crore kWh per year and annual CO2 reduction of 10 lakh tonne.

Speaking at the occasion, Saurabh Kumar, MD, EESL said, ?Replacement of existing conventional light fittings with energy-efficient LEDs across airports and buildings of AAI will contribute significantly to India?s climate goals".

By 2020, the EESL seeks to be a USD 1.5 billion-dollar (Rs 10,000 crore) company putting together all the programmes of EESL. It has distributed over 29 crore LED bulbs and retrofitted 48 lakh smart LED street lights across India through self-sustaining commercial models. As on date, the EESL has its operations in the UK, South Asia and South-East Asia.