Efficiency Health Safety in the Foreground at Rossi

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MODENA, Italy, November 13, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The successful compliance of OHSAS 18001 at RossiImportant achievement for Rossi S.p.A. - leader company in the design, manufacturing and distribution of gear reducers, gearmotors and electric motors - that recently obtained the international certification OHSAS 18001 (Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series) from TV NORD. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781742/Rossi_S_p_A_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781743/ROSSI.jpg )This certification further strengthens Rossi's strong calling to be a Quality Global Partner focusing on safety for workers during manufacturing process."We are proud of this important result," Marco Mearini, Managing Director at Rossi, says, "Obtained thanks to significant investments for training, prevention, and through the adoption of cutting-edge technology and accountability and involvement of all personnel.""For several years already," Giovanni Volpi, President at Rossi, adds, "Our company has been striving for our growth and consolidation to further strengthen our global leadership thanks to a thorough quality policy." "These results," Volpi continues, "Are surely the consequence of a continuous improvement philosophy thanks to the introduction of Kaizen method - change (Kai) better (Zen) - improving the efficiency of our productivity and focusing on safety, motivating all of our staff to live proactively and positively their role."This achievement confirms Rossi's mission to be Global Partner of the most demanding customers, and to be able to offer high quality customized solutions.According to official sources, the increase of work accident in the metal and mechanical industry sector was around +3.7% in 2017 (+ 2.9% in 2016). Rossi, going against the current trends, in the last three-year period has achieved a drastically decreasing trend, equal to 0.15% of work accidents hours on total worked hours, in October 2018.The new certification is added to the consolidated ISO 9001:2015 (Quality); the objective of Rossi for the two-year period 2019-2020 is to consolidate the system with the adjustment to ISO 45001 for Health and Safety and to get the environmental certification ISO 14001.Rossi 2018 consolidated turnover is around 147 million Euro, increasing by 14% compared to previous year, and the total investments are around 13 million Euro.ROSSI ROSSI designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive range of gear reducers, gearmotors and electric motors, for several applications and industry segments, worldwide. Founded in 1953, Rossi has over 900 employees (250 abroad) and is active all over the world thanks to 15 international subsidiaries and three production facilities in Italy. From 2004 Rossi is a Habasit Holding Member company, worldwide leader with Headquarters in Switzerland.http://www.rossi.comSource: Rossi S.p.A. PWRPWR