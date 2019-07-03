'EG CH BIKE TAXIS Bike taxis now reality in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Jul 3 (PTI) The Chandigarh administration Wednesday gave its nod for the operation of bike taxis in the city, officials said here.For running bike as taxi, the applicant must be an individual or firm registered under the Partnership Act, 1932 or a company registered under the Companies Act, 2013, they said.Among other conditions, the word 'bike taxi' shall be predominantly written on the vehicle and itshall be fitted with yellow number plate for identification, official said.The bike taxi will carry a first-aid box and both driver and pillion rider shall wear helmets with ISI mark, they said."Decent standards of comfort and cleanliness shall be maintained," officials informed.The motor cycle for which the permit will be granted must be registered as a commercial vehicle and the applicant shall comply with all applicable rules and regulations prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, they said. Police verification of the driver will be must and vehicle not more than seven year old could be used as a bike taxi, officials said. PTI CHS VSD DPB