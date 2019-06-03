'EG HR-KHATTAR-BICYCLE World Bicycle Day: Haryana CM cycles to civil secretariat

Chandigarh, Jun 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar marked World Bicycle Day on Monday by cycling from his officials residence to the civil secretariat here. The 65-year-old's security personnel, his media advisor Rajiv Jain and some officials accompanied Khattar on cycles on the short 1.5-km ride. After arriving at his office, Khattar told reporters that his government had given the clearance for dedicated cycle tracks in Faridabad, Gurugram and Karnal. "To begin with we have given clearance for these three cities. Later, we can have dedicated cycle tracks in Panchkula, Hisar and Rohtak," he said. On the occasion, he appealed to the people to cycle as often as possible for its various benefits. "Cycling is affordable and environment-friendly mode of commuting. Not only are its health benefits immense, but if more and more people use cycling as a mode of transport, it will also helps reduce number of vehicles on the roads thus decongesting the streets. People should try and use cycle for short distances," he said. PTI SUN INDIND