'EG Man detained near Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer, May 29 (PTI) A middle-aged man was detained for suspicious activities from near the India-Pakistan international border, said a BSF official Wednesday. He was detained on Tuesday from near Longewala, the BSF official. A team of the BSF detained the man, aged around 45, and handed him over to police for further investigation, BSF DIG MS Rathore said. Suspect Chandrabhan had been sent to Jaisalmer, where he would be interrogated by intelligence agencies, said Ram Narayan, assistant sub-inspector at the Ramgarh police station. PTI AG RDKRDK