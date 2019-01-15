Egencia Reveals 2019 Top 100 Preferred Corporate Hotels

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Annual awards program recognises top customer focused hotels from around the globe NEW DELHI, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Egencia, business travel from Expedia Group, announced the winners of this year's prestigious Top 100 Preferred Corporate Hotel awards program. With hundreds of thousands of properties available worldwide through Egencia, this program aims to recognise hotels that are committed to putting the customer's experience first, both through providing the best overall service to business travellers and overall value for corporate clients. Ranging from large hotel chains to independent hoteliers, finalists for the fourth annual awards program were selected based on satisfaction ratings, pricing, desirable amenities for corporate travellers, customer service and overall guest experience in 2018. "A great business traveller experience is just as important to us as providing a great business travel platform here at Egencia, which is why each year we recognise and reward hotels that deliver outstanding customer service, tremendous value for money and popular amenities," said Andrew Dyer, VP of Global Supply at Egencia brand. "This year's honourees go above and beyond what is expected of them to put the needs and comfort of business travellers first, offering conveniences such as complimentary breakfast and loyalty points." Spanning 17 countries across five continents, the 100 top hotels collectively delivered nearly 90,000 room nights with complimentary breakfast and 75,000 room nights eligible for loyalty points to over 145,000 Egencia business travellers in 2018. The complete list of the Top 100 Preferred Corporate Hotels, along with city guides representing top markets with hotels in the awards program, including London, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo, are available here to help business travellers make the most of their time on the road. About Egencia Egencia, corporate travel from Expedia Group, is reimagining business travel management to make business travellers happier and corporate travel programs more successful. Egencia offers more personalised experiences through curated access to the world's most relevant travel options. Putting our customers at the centre of everything we do, Egencia provides exceptional customer care and innovative travel manager tools to increase savings and compliance. Egencia serves businesses large and small in more than 60 countries. Connect with us on egencia.co.in and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and see what we're reimagining next on our blog. 2019 Egencia LLC. All rights reserved. Egencia, and the Egencia logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/729497/Egencia_Logo.jpg PWRPWR