Egis appoints Sandeep Gulati as India MD

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Global infrastructure company Egis Wednesday said it has appointed Sandeep Gulati as Managing Director for India operations.Gulati has earlier served as Chief Financial Officer(CFO) of Alcatel-Lucent and Huawei."Egis, the Paris-headquartered global engineering company, Wednesday announced Sandeep Gulati as the new Managing Director for Egis India," the company said in a statement. The company claims to be one of the top three providers of comprehensive solutions for infrastructure engineering and project management in the country."India has been a very important market for the Group and is one of the three pole countries outside France. We have heavily invested (Rs 400 crore) in India for nearly 25 years with capital and technology transfers. And we will continue to do that in the coming years as well. "India has a great talent pool and we are looking at setting up a global design centre here, catering to our global clients from India," said Remi Cunin, Group COO & Deputy CEO of Egis Group. Egis' project portfolio in India includes 8 metro projects, 3 airports, 2 smart cities, Statue of Unity, among others. PTI NAM ANU