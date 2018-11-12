scorecardresearch
Eicher Motors Q2 PAT up 6% at Rs 548.76 crore

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Eicher Motors on Monday reported 6 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 548.76 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 518.02 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,408.17 crore. It was at Rs 2,167.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 1,752.82 crore as against Rs 1,535.24 crore in the same period last fiscal, it added. PTI RKL MKJ

