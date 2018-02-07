Eicher Motors Q3 Net rises 24 pc to Rs 520 crore

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Eicher Motors today reported 24.46 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 520.5 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 418.19 crore for the same period previous fiscal.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,269.01 crore. It was at Rs 2,071.42 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations is not comparable due to introduction of GST from July 1 which replaced excise duty and other input taxes, it said.

Eicher Motors shares settled at Rs 27,911 apiece, up 1.24 per cent on BSE. PTI SVK ANU