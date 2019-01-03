Eicher Motors shares continue to fall, tank 4.5% on weak Dec sales

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Shares of Eicher Motors dropped 4.5 per cent Thursday to extend the fall for the second day after its two-wheeler division Royal Enfield reported a decline in December sales. The stock dropped 4.30 per cent to end at Rs 20,253.75 on the BSE. During the day, it slumped 4.64 per cent to Rs 20,180.30. On the NSE, shares of the company tanked 4.49 per cent to close at Rs 20,211.45. Shares of Eicher Motors tumbled over 9 per cent Wednesday also. Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, Tuesday reported a 13 per cent decline in total sales to 58,278 units in December. The company had sold 66,968 units in December last year, it said in a statement. Domestic sales stood at 56,026 units last month as compared with 65,367 units in December 2017, a dip of 14 per cent. PTI SUM SHWSHW