Eicher Motors shares tumble over 9% on weak Dec sales

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Shares of Eicher Motors tumbled over 9 per cent Wednesday after Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of the company reported a 13 per cent decline in total sales in December. The stock plummeted 8.71 per cent to close at Rs 21,164.05 on BSE. During the day, it slumped 9.42 per cent to Rs 21,000. On NSE, shares of the company tanked 9.40 per cent to close at Rs 21,014. Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, Tuesday reported a 13 per cent decline in total sales to 58,278 units in December. The company had sold 66,968 units in December last year, it said in a statement. Domestic sales stood at 56,026 units last month as compared with 65,367 units in December 2017, a dip of 14 per cent. PTI SUM ANSANS