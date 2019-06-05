Eid celebrated in national capital with much fervour

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across the national capital with a fervour as people offered prayers at mosques and thronged markets. After a month of fasting, people dressed in traditional finery and celebrated the festival which symbolises peace and brotherhood. Huge crowds offered namaz at mosques and idgahs, including Jama Masjid and Ferozshah Kotla. People shopped and tried different delicacies in Jama Masjid, Ballimaran and Matia Mahal areas. Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered namaz at Dargah Panja Sharif, Kashmiri Gate here. "Today offered Namaz at Dargah Panja Sharif, Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed for peace, prosperity, safety and harmony in the country. #EidUlFitr," Naqvi tweeted. Later, a number of BJP leaders and Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal visited Naqvi's residence. Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, who was also the Pakistan's High Commissioner to India prior to his elevation, offered Eid prayers at the historic Jama Masjid here. Meanwhile, a "rashly driven" car allegedly rammed into a crowd near a mosque in Shahdara in east Delhi when devotees were leaving after Eid prayers. "No casualty has been reported. A case has been registered and police are trying to nab the driver," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said. According to a senior police officer, the white Honda City car hit several devotees who were coming out of the mosque in Khureji area after performing namaz. After the incident, agitated people gathered at Khureji Chowk but the the crowd was dispersed swiftly and the situation brought under control, police added. PTI PR AAR