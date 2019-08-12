Eid celebrated with fervour in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 12 (PTI) Eid al-Adha or the festival of sacrifice was celebrated by Muslims across Rajasthan with religious fervour on Monday. Dressed in traditional attires, thousands of people from the Muslim community offered prayers at mosques, including at the Jama Masjid here, and greeted each other on the occasion. A large number devotees also offered prayers at the Ajmer Dargah. Leaders from the ruling and the Opposition parties, including assembly Speaker C P Joshi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, greeted people. In his message, Joshi said the day teaches everyone to walk on the path of goodness and truth. Gehlot said Eid al-Adha has a different significance for the Muslim community, adding that the festival of sacrifice gives people inspiration to sacrifice for others. It also teaches to live with peace and brotherhood, Gehlot said. The chief minister has appealed to the people of the state to get along with each other, strengthen social harmony and take a resolution to work for the development of state and the country. "This festival of mutual brotherhood inspires us to walk on the path of righteousness, to further communal unity and to devote our all in the country interest," Raje posted on Twitter. Pilot said the festival gives the message of promoting mutual brotherhood and sacrifice and penance. The deputy chief minister said everyone should pray for peace in the country and the state. PTI AGHMB