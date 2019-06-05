Eid celebrated with fervour in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Jun 5 (PTI) Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, was celebrated across the state on Wednesday as thousands of Muslims offered prayers at mosques and greeted each other on the occasion. In the morning, people offered namaz at Aishbagh Eidgah and Tiley Waali Masjid. A number of eateries in the city were buzzing with food lovers who went there to taste the authentic Awadhi cuisine and delicacies such as 'shahi tukda' and 'phirni'. "It was indeed a joyful experience. I, along with my friends, boarded the metro train from Hussainganj and then went to different parts of the city to meet our relatives," Saif, a resident of Maqboolganj, said. Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and BSP president Mayawati greeted people on the occasion. PTI NAV SNESNE