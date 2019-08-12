Eid, last Shravan Monday celebrated in UP

(Eds: Combines related stories) Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) Hundreds of thousands of Muslims offered the Eid namaaz at various mosques and Hindus visited the Shiva temples on the last Monday of the holy month of 'Shravan' across Uttar Pradesh.Elaborate security arrangements were in place and the local administrations took measures to provide drinking water and ensure cleanliness near mosques and temples.Authorities had imposed restrictions on traffic in several areas.In the state capital Lucknow, Muslims offered namaaz at mosques and a large number of people were seen at Shiva temples.Reports from many districts said the festivals were celebrated peacefully.UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have greeted people."Eid-al-Adha symbolises sacrifice. Such occasions should motivate people to spread happiness and reduce sorrows," Patel said in her message.She expressed hope that through Eid-al-Adha, a new harmony would be generated in the society and the state will embark on a road to development.Adityanath said in a statement the festival inspired people to maintain social harmony and brotherhood. He also appealed to people to celebrate the festival with peace and harmony.UP Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit also wished people on Eid.Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Ramesh Yadav said in his message the festival of Eid enhances harmony and peace. However, Kashmiri students at Aligarh Muslim University boycotted the lunch-invite from the liaison officer of the Central government to protest the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.They issued a statement claiming the invite was aimed at "rubbing salt on the wounds of the people of Kashmir"; the students have "no idea" about the well-being of their families.AMU officials, when contacted, confirmed the boycott call. They said they were taking steps "to instil confidence" in students from the Valley and ensuring their security.There are about 1,300 students from the Valley studying at AMU.While some students had not returned after the end of summer vacations, a large number of them are staying in hostels.AMU officials have been regularly holding counselling sessions for these students, he added. PTI NAV SMI SAB ABHABH