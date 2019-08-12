Eid, last Shravan Monday celebrated in UP

Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) Hundreds of thousands of Muslims offered the Eid namaaz at various mosques and Hindus visited the Shiva temples on the last Monday of the holy month of 'Shravan' across Uttar Pradesh in a show of communal amity.The Uttar Pradesh government has made elaborate security arrangements and taken measures to ensure cleanliness near mosques and temples.Authorities had imposed restrictions on traffic in several areas.In the state capital Lucknow, Muslims offered namaaz at mosques and a large number of people were seen at Shiva temples.Reports from many districts said the festivals were celebrated peacefully.UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have greeted people."Eid-ul-Adha symbolises sacrifice. Such occasions should motivate people to spread happiness and reduce sorrows," Patel said in her message.She expressed hope that through Eid-ul-Adha, a new harmony would be generated in the society and the state will embark on a road to development.Adityanath said in a statement the festival inspired people to maintain social harmony and brotherhood. He also appealed to people to celebrate the festival with peace and harmony.UP Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit also wished people on Eid.Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Ramesh Yadav said in his message the festival of Eid enhances harmony and peace. PTI NAV SMI ABHABH