Eid, last Shravan Monday celebrated in UP; kanwariyas stoned in Badaun

(Eds: Updates with kanwariyas stoned outside Idgah) Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) Hundreds of thousands of Muslims offered the Eid namaaz at various mosques and Hindus prayed at Shiva temples on the last Monday of the holy month of 'Shravan' across Uttar Pradesh.Despite elaborate security arrangements, an incident of stone pelting was reported outside an Idgah in Badaun when Muslims were offering namaaz, leaving a dozen kanwariyas (Lord Shiva's devotees) injured, one of them seriously, police said.The incident took place when the kanwariyas, playing loud music on a tractor trolley, were passing the Idgah when Eid prayers were being offered. Though the kanwariyas stopped the music, an exchange of words between the two groups turned violent, police said.Senior SP Ashok Kumar Tripathi said the kanwariyas were returning with the holy Ganga water from Haridwar when they were attacked and chased for nearly two km.On the last Monday of Shravan, devout Hindus offer prayers and Ganges water at Shiva temples.At least eight constables, including three women constables, had to take shelter in a nearby petrol pump during the clash in Badaun. Tripathi said additional force was immediately deployed and senior officials were camping in the area.Reports from other districts said the festivals were celebrated peacefully.In the state capital Lucknow, Muslims belonging to Shia and Sunni sects offered namaaz at mosques and a large number of people were seen at Shiva temples.At the Shah Nazaf Imambara here, Shia and Sunni Muslims offered prayers together.The local administration took measures to provide drinking water and ensure cleanliness near mosques and temples. Authorities had also imposed restrictions on traffic in several areas.But Kashmiri students at Aligarh Muslim University boycotted the lunch-invite from the liaison officer of the Central government to protest the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.They issued a statement claiming the invite was aimed at "rubbing salt on the wounds of the people of Kashmir"; the students have "no idea" about the well-being of their families.AMU officials, when contacted, confirmed the boycott call. They said they were taking steps "to instil confidence" in students from the Valley and ensuring their security.There are about 1,300 students from the Valley studying at AMU.While some students had not returned after the end of summer vacations, a large number of them are staying in hostels.AMU officials have been regularly holding counselling sessions for these students.UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have greeted people."Eid-al-Adha symbolises sacrifice. Such occasions should motivate people to spread happiness and reduce sorrows," Patel said in her message.She expressed hope that through Eid-al-Adha, a new harmony would be generated in the society and the state will embark on a road to development.Adityanath said in a statement the festival inspired people to maintain social harmony and brotherhood. He also appealed to people to celebrate the festival with peace and harmony.UP Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit and Legislative Council Chairman Ramesh Yadav also wished people on Eid. PTI COR NAV SAB SMI ABHABH