New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Sugar manufacturer EID Parry India today said it will raise Rs 100 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The board of directors has approved raising of Rs 100 crore through an issue of NCDs on private placement basis, EID Parry India said in a regulatory filing.

EID Parry (India) Ltd is a part of the Murugappa Group. PTI PRJ MR MR