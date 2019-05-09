EID Parry shares jump nearly 5 pc post Q4 results

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Shares of agriculture major EID Parry rose nearly 5 per cent Thursday after the company posted 87.23 per cent jump in consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.The scrip gained 4.29 per cent to Rs 192.85 on the BSE.At the NSE, shares jumped 4.83 per cent to Rs 193.EID Parry Wednesday posted a surge of 87.23 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 158.06 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19 on strong sales.Net profit stood at Rs 84.42 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.Income increased to Rs 3,671.40 crore during the January-March period of 2018-19 from Rs 3,378.43 crore in the year-ago quarter.EID Parry is in business related to sugar, crop protection, co-generation, distillery, bio-pesticides, and neutraceuticals. PTI SUM ANUANU