EID Parry shares up 2% post Q4 results

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Shares of agriculture major EID Parry Thursday closed 2 per cent higher after the company posted a 87.23 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of 2018-19. The scrip rose 1.60 per cent to close at Rs 187.85 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.29 per cent to Rs 192.85. On NSE, the shares gained 2 per cent to close at Rs 187.80. The company Wednesday reported 87.23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 158.06 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, on the back of strong sales. Net profit stood at Rs 84.42 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income rose to Rs 3,671.40 crore as against Rs 3,378.43 crore in January-March quarter of 2017-18. EID Parry is in business related to sugar, crop protection, co-generation, distillery, bio-pesticides.