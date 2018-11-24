Eight arrested for robbery in Kathua

Jammu, Nov 24 (PTI) Police claimed to have cracked a case of robbery of Rs 1 crore in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and arrested eight people in this connection, officials said Saturday.The accused on October 26 boarded a Bolero vehicle and intercepted a goods carrier truck on a highway near Barwal Morh in the district. They looted Rs 1 crore at gunpoint from the goods carrier, police said.Police registered a case and investigation started, they said.During investigation, number of suspicious persons were interrogated and after sustained efforts, the police succeeded in unearthing the case and arrested eight accused involved in it, they said.They were identified as Kiran Bhagat alais Chottu, Pintu Jamwal, Gourav Kumar Gautam, Vikas Talwar, Ajay Kumar, Yogesh Salgotra, Rajat Kagial alais Raju and Varun Singh, officials said.Police also recovered the looted money, they said, adding that more arrests and recovery is expected in the case wherein further investigation was on. PTI AB DPB