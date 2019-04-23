Eight candidate file nominations in HP

(Eds: Updates with details of more nominations) Shimla, Apr 23 (PTI) Congress candidate from Shimla Col Dhani Ram Shandil was among the eight candidates who filed their nomination papers in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, an electoral officer said.Solan MLA Shandil, 78, filed his nomination from the Shimla Lok Sabha seat whereas Amit Nanda filed his papers as his covering candidate.Shandil was accompanied by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, AICC in-charge for HP Rajni Patil, former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore.CPM's Daleep Singh Kaith and independent candidate Dev Raj Bhardwaj filed their nominations for the Mandi seat.Subhash Sharma of Himachal Jan Kranti Party, Prem Chand Vishwakarma of the Nav Bharat Ekta Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party's Kehar Singh and Swabhiman Party's Sawroop Singh Rana filed their nomination for the Kangra Lok Sabha seat. The process of filing of nomination papers in Himachal Pradesh started Monday and will continue till April 29.All the four Himachal Lok Sabha seats -- Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Shimla -- will go to polls in the seventh and final phase on May 19. PTI CORR DJI DPB