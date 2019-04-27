Eight dead as bus falls into gorge in HP's Chamba: Officials

Shimla, Apr 27 (PTI) A bus fell into a deep gorge near the Panchpula bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, leaving at least eight passengers dead, officials said.A rescue team led by Dalhousie Deputy Superintendent of Police has arrived at the accident site, which is near Banikhet in Dalhousie sub-division, said Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP) Monica Bhutunguru.The rescue operation is on, she said, and added the death toll may rise. PTI DJI TIRTIR