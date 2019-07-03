scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Eight drug peddlers detained in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Jul 3 (PTI) Eight alleged drug peddlers were detained in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Wednesday.Raids were conducted at several places in Poonch and Mendhar areas of the district on Tuesday night and the persons were booked for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities and drug peddling under preventive detention sections, they said.Davinder Gill, Chetan Gill, Akber, Abdul Ghani, Ashfaq, Samaya Din, Ramaveshwas and Ravind were detained under preventive detention orders issued by the magistrate Poonch, police said. PTI AB MAZ RHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos