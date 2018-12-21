Eight get life term in double murder case in J'khand

Latehar (Jharkhand), Dec 21 (PTI) A court here on Friday awarded life term to eight men convicted in a case related to killing and hanging of two persons, including a minor, in March 2016.The court of First Class Judicial Magistrate Rishikesh Kumar pronounced the sentence and slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them, public prosecutor Balram Prasad said.In case of default or non-payment of fine, he said, the convicts would have to spend one more year in prison.Majlum Ansari (32), a cattle trader, and Imitiaz Khan (12) were found hanging from a tree between Jhabar and Chetan areas under Balumath police station limits on March 17, 2016.They were reportedly taking their cattle to a village fair for sale when they were attacked.The police had said that they were beaten to death and then hanged from the tree.Five accused -- Manoj Sahu, Pramod Sao, Awadhesh Sao, Mithilesh Sao alias Banti and Manoj Kumar Sao -- were arrested shortly after the incident.The remaining three -- Arun Sao, Sahadev Soni and Bishal Tiwari -- had surrendered before a local court later. PTI CORR PVR RMS DIVDIV