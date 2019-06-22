Eight held on kidnapping charge in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Jun 21 (PTI) Eight persons were arrested on the kidnapping charge here, Kavi Nagar police said Friday. The complaint in this regard was given by one Lalit Kumar, who alleged that his younger brother Nirdosh Rana (21) was abducted on June 19. Kumar alleged that next day, he received a call for a ransom of Rs 5 lakh, police said.Police also recovered two cars, which were allegedly used in the crime. SP (City) Shlok Kumar said the accused told them that six months ago, Nirdosh and two others-- Manoj and Ajit--had taken Rs 65 lakh from them on the pretext of arranging a job for them in a post office and the Rapid Action Force. "Neither we could get jobs nor they returned our money. Just to mount pressure on them, we abducted Manoj. Thereafter, we forced him to call Nirdosh Rana from his phone to come at the Vaishali Metro station and abducted them to recover the money," Sunil, one of the accused, told police. PTI CORR RDKRDKRDK