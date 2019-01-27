Eight killed, 10 injured as car falls into gorge

Dehradun, Jan 27 (PTI) Eight persons died and ten others were injured when the vehicle in which they were taking a body for cremation fell into a gorge in Lohaghat area of Champawat district on Sunday, the police said.The vehicle was on its way to the cremation ground in Ghat from Barakot when it fell into a 300-metre deep gorge killing six on the spot, Champawat SP Dhirendra Gunjyal said.Two more people succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, he added.Among the injured, who were admitted to a nearby hospital, was the son of the 70-year-old woman being taken for cremation, he said.Prima facie, it seems that heavy rain was the reason behind the accident, the SP said. PTI ALM RHL