Eight killed, four injured in Bihar mishap

Lakhisarai/Patna, July 11 (PTI) Eight persons were killed while four others were injured when a truck ploughed through them while they were on their way to attend a wedding in Lakhisarai district, police said on Thursday.The accident happened late Wednesday night in Halsi police station area where eight persons, including a 10-year-old girl, were crushed to death even as the driver of the truck parked the vehicle nearby and fled, police said.Four others, residents of the same village as the deceased and heading towards the same destination, have been admitted to the Sadar hospital in a critical condition while the truck has been seized and search was on to nab the erring driver, police added.Residents of Bishunpur village, to which the accident victims belonged, staged a demonstration demanding immediate arrest of the driver and compensation to families of those who were killed or injured.Chief Minister Nitish Kumar issued a statement condoling the deaths and ordered immediate payment of Rs 4 lakh to the next of the kin of each deceased. Kumar also wished speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries and issued instructions for their proper medical care.