Eight killed in accident in Sambhal

(Eds: updating toll) Sambhal (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) Eight people were killed and 11 others injured when a roadways bus collided with a SUV on the Moradabad-Agra Highway on Friday, police said. The incident took place in Ginnaur area. The injured were rushed to a hospital, where two of them died during treatment while the condition of others was stated to be stable. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.